Namal to seek legal action against rumours on unpaid electricity bill

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa says that he will seek legal action against those who spread rumours that he owes millions of rupees in arrears on an electricity bill related to his wedding reception in 2019.

Furthermore, Rajapaksa mentioned that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has not yet responded to his demand for a clarification in writing, regarding the alleged unpaid electricity bill.

However on Monday, the General Secretary of the SLPP Sagara Kariyawasam had stated that claims over Namal’s unpaid electricity bill are a conspiracy to slander the Rajapaksa family.

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) member Nalin Hewage, at a recent press conference, disclosed that Namal Rajapaksa owes Rs. 2.6 million in arrears on an electricity bill related to his wedding reception in 2019.

Hewage said the CEB had provided him with this information in response to an inquiry he had made under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.