Namal to seek legal action against rumours on unpaid electricity bill

Namal to seek legal action against rumours on unpaid electricity bill

August 9, 2023   09:47 am

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa says that he will seek legal action against those who spread rumours that he owes millions of rupees in arrears on an electricity bill related to his wedding reception in 2019.

Furthermore, Rajapaksa mentioned that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has not yet responded to his demand for a clarification in writing, regarding the alleged unpaid electricity bill.

However on Monday, the General Secretary of the SLPP Sagara Kariyawasam had stated that claims over Namal’s unpaid electricity bill are a conspiracy to slander the Rajapaksa family.

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) member Nalin Hewage, at a recent press conference, disclosed that Namal Rajapaksa owes Rs. 2.6 million in arrears on an electricity bill related to his wedding reception in 2019.

Hewage said the CEB had provided him with this information in response to an inquiry he had made under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Water released from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe reservoir to be distributed to croplands

Water released from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe reservoir to be distributed to croplands

Water released from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe reservoir to be distributed to croplands

Nine arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises (English)

Nine arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises (English)

Three-hour power cuts may be needed if electricity is not purchased  Minister (English)

Three-hour power cuts may be needed if electricity is not purchased  Minister (English)

Cabinet gives nod to amend EPF Act (English)

Cabinet gives nod to amend EPF Act (English)

One of three units at Norochcholai power plant suffers breakdown (English)

One of three units at Norochcholai power plant suffers breakdown (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.08

Non-students involved in clash during school football match in Colombo?

Non-students involved in clash during school football match in Colombo?

State Minister calls for urgent report on Bambalapitiya shooting involving excise officers

State Minister calls for urgent report on Bambalapitiya shooting involving excise officers