President delivers special statement in Parliament

President delivers special statement in Parliament

August 9, 2023   09:55 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is currently delivering a special statement in the Parliament.

While addressing parliament a short while ago, the President emphasized the necessity of implementing the 13th Amendment in a way that suits the nation’s growth and future. 

He also stressed that achieving this matter requires a consensus among all parliament members through comprehensive and open-minded deliberations, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Meanwhile President Wickremesinghe, who advocated a departure from the traditional view of the opposition merely criticizing the government, urged a more inclusive approach that involves considering opposition viewpoints in decision-making, promoting a more balanced and collaborative political environment.

In his parliamentary address, he further emphasized the importance of acting confidently and responsibly. 

The President also highlighted that the nation’s development relies on the joint efforts of following a fresh direction, encouraging the adoption of this new approach.

In addition, Wickremesinghe urged all members to avoid engaging in personal debates and instead focus on envisioning the nation’s future, while calling for sincere unity among parliamentarians to collaboratively make decisions that prioritize the country’s long-term interests.

Speaking further, the President said that there are three categories of prisoners: remand prisoners, those on death row and those with other sentences, and the last two categories will be considered for Presidential Pardon.

Based on the recommendations of the Minister of Justice, Presidential approval has been granted to release 11 prisoners from the category of those with other sentences, he added.

Moreover, the President highlighted that around 90% to 92% of the land occupied by the Security Forces and the police in 2009, has been gradually released. This includes 22,919 acres, consisting of 817 acres of state-owned, according to the PMD.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Water released from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe reservoir to be distributed to croplands

Water released from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe reservoir to be distributed to croplands

Water released from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe reservoir to be distributed to croplands

Nine arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises (English)

Nine arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises (English)

Three-hour power cuts may be needed if electricity is not purchased  Minister (English)

Three-hour power cuts may be needed if electricity is not purchased  Minister (English)

Cabinet gives nod to amend EPF Act (English)

Cabinet gives nod to amend EPF Act (English)

One of three units at Norochcholai power plant suffers breakdown (English)

One of three units at Norochcholai power plant suffers breakdown (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.08

Non-students involved in clash during school football match in Colombo?

Non-students involved in clash during school football match in Colombo?

State Minister calls for urgent report on Bambalapitiya shooting involving excise officers

State Minister calls for urgent report on Bambalapitiya shooting involving excise officers