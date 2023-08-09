US State Department Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption to visit Sri Lanka

The US State Department Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption, Richard Nephew will be on an official visit to Colombo from August 08 to 09, the US Embassy in Colombo announced.

The visiting delegation accompanying Nephew includes Dylan Aikens, the Anti-Corruption Analyst for the US Department of State, it said in a statement.

While in Colombo, Nephew is expected to meet with government, opposition, IMF, private sector, and civil society interlocutors.

His visit aims to better understand efforts to address corruption, as well as the political and economic conditions in the country, and explore the potential for future cooperation, the embassy added.