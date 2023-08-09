US State Department Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption to visit Sri Lanka

US State Department Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption to visit Sri Lanka

August 9, 2023   11:46 am

The US State Department Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption, Richard Nephew will be on an official visit to Colombo from August 08 to 09, the US Embassy in Colombo announced.

The visiting delegation accompanying Nephew includes Dylan Aikens, the Anti-Corruption Analyst for the US Department of State, it said in a statement.

While in Colombo, Nephew is expected to meet with government, opposition, IMF, private sector, and civil society interlocutors. 

His visit aims to better understand efforts to address corruption, as well as the political and economic conditions in the country, and explore the potential for future cooperation, the embassy added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.09

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Water released from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe reservoir to be distributed to croplands

Water released from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe reservoir to be distributed to croplands

Nine arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises (English)

Nine arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises (English)

Three-hour power cuts may be needed if electricity is not purchased  Minister (English)

Three-hour power cuts may be needed if electricity is not purchased  Minister (English)

Cabinet gives nod to amend EPF Act (English)

Cabinet gives nod to amend EPF Act (English)

One of three units at Norochcholai power plant suffers breakdown (English)

One of three units at Norochcholai power plant suffers breakdown (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.08