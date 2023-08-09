Ten arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises granted bail

Ten individuals who were arrested over forcible entry to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) premises recently have been granted bail, after being produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (Aug 09).

Accordingly, they have been ordered to be released under surety bails of Rs. 1 million each, while the suspects have also been banned from trespassing into public institutions.

Earlier on Tuesday (08), the police arrested a group of individuals representing the Association of Leasing and Debt Installment Payers, who had forcibly entered the CBSL premises.