Ten arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises granted bail

Ten arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises granted bail

August 9, 2023   02:59 pm

Ten individuals who were arrested over forcible entry to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) premises recently have been granted bail, after being produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (Aug 09).

Accordingly, they have been ordered to be released under surety bails of Rs. 1 million each, while the suspects have also been banned from trespassing into public institutions.

Earlier on Tuesday (08), the police arrested a group of individuals representing the Association of Leasing and Debt Installment Payers, who had forcibly entered the CBSL premises.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil delivers special speech in Parliament

President Ranil delivers special speech in Parliament

President Ranil delivers special speech in Parliament

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.09

'Devotees inconvenienced as no health staff deployed for St. Anne's church feast in Thalawila

'Devotees inconvenienced as no health staff deployed for St. Anne's church feast in Thalawila

Consumer Affairs Authority raids several errant traders in Kirulapone

Consumer Affairs Authority raids several errant traders in Kirulapone

Udawalawe Reservoir: Farmers mark 17th day of Satyagraha, demand compensation from govt

Udawalawe Reservoir: Farmers mark 17th day of Satyagraha, demand compensation from govt

Railway operations on main line disrupted after train collides with container truck

Railway operations on main line disrupted after train collides with container truck

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Water released from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe reservoir to be distributed to croplands

Water released from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe reservoir to be distributed to croplands