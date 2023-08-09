Petition against waiving off EPF and ETF loans during DDO process dismissed

Petition against waiving off EPF and ETF loans during DDO process dismissed

August 9, 2023   03:04 pm

The Supreme Court today (09 August) dismissed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed seeking an order preventing the government from waiving off loans obtained from the EPF and ETF funds during the domestic debt restructuring process.

The relevant petition was filed by Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala on behalf of the Inter-Company Employees’ Union, its President Wasantha Samarasinghe and six others, seeking an order preventing the government from waiving off the loans obtained from the EPF and ETF during the Domestic Debt Optimization process.

The petitioners who claim that 93% of the money deposited in the EPF and 86% of the money deposited in the ETF have been invested in government treasury bills and central bank bonds, also allege that the working community of around 20 million are being unfairly treated by the government waiving off the loans obtained from their EPFs and ETFs.

Therefore, the petitioning party requested the Supreme Court to rule that the basic human rights of the working people would be violated if the loans obtained from the relevant funds were curtailed in the local debt restructuring activities and to issue an interim order to prevent the action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil delivers special speech in Parliament

President Ranil delivers special speech in Parliament

President Ranil delivers special speech in Parliament

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.09

'Devotees inconvenienced as no health staff deployed for St. Anne's church feast in Thalawila

'Devotees inconvenienced as no health staff deployed for St. Anne's church feast in Thalawila

Consumer Affairs Authority raids several errant traders in Kirulapone

Consumer Affairs Authority raids several errant traders in Kirulapone

Udawalawe Reservoir: Farmers mark 17th day of Satyagraha, demand compensation from govt

Udawalawe Reservoir: Farmers mark 17th day of Satyagraha, demand compensation from govt

Railway operations on main line disrupted after train collides with container truck

Railway operations on main line disrupted after train collides with container truck

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Water released from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe reservoir to be distributed to croplands

Water released from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe reservoir to be distributed to croplands