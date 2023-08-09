Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says that the government plans to utilize the natural resources of the Eastern Province to develop offshore and onshore wind power, ground mounts solar for renewable energy integration and green hydrogen development.

Wijesekara said he has held talks on energy sector development plans for the Eastern Province with the Governor of province Senthil Thondaman recently.

In a tweet, the Minister mentioned that the Governor assured his fullest cooperation to develop the sector with the necessary approvals required and also the land identification.