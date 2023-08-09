Three Sri Lankan fishermen arrested near Vedaranayam coast in TN

August 9, 2023   06:20 pm

Three Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested by the Coastal Security Group of Tamil Nadu Police near Vedaranyam coast in Nagapattinam district early on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. They were stranded mid-sea on a fishing boat due to engine failure, Indian media reported.

TN Coastal Security Group sources identified them as P. Reagen, 40, S. Sivakumar, 25, and A. Srikanthan, 37, all natives of Jaffna in Sri Lanka. The three fishermen had ventured into the sea for fishing in a mechanised boat on August 6 and were stranded mid-sea due to an engine failure.

The Coastal Security Group, during their regular patrol, found them three nautical miles away from Maniyantheevu near Arcottuthurai and rescued them.

Later, they were arrested and taken to the marine police station in Vedaranyam. The police confiscated the boat and fishing equipment. Further investigations are on.

Source: The Hindu
--Agencies

