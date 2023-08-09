Four including 3-year-old injured after three-wheeler topples down precipice

Four including 3-year-old injured after three-wheeler topples down precipice

August 9, 2023   07:15 pm

Four persons, including a three-year-old child, were reportedly injured after a three-wheeler toppled down a 100-foot precipice in Maskeliya.

Accordingly, the four injured persons, who are currently receiving treatment at the Dickoya District Base Hospital, have been identified as members of the same family, police stated.

They were initially admitted to the Maskeliya Divisional Hospital, however, were later transferred on account of having been critically injured in the accident.

The accident took place at 03:00 a.m. today (09 August), along the Norton Bridge main road in Hapugasthenna, Maskeliya, after the driver of the three-wheeler had lost control of the vehicle, according to police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.09

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.09

President Ranil delivers special speech in Parliament

President Ranil delivers special speech in Parliament

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.09

'Devotees inconvenienced as no health staff deployed for St. Anne's church feast in Thalawila

'Devotees inconvenienced as no health staff deployed for St. Anne's church feast in Thalawila

Consumer Affairs Authority raids several errant traders in Kirulapone

Consumer Affairs Authority raids several errant traders in Kirulapone

Udawalawe Reservoir: Farmers mark 17th day of Satyagraha, demand compensation from govt

Udawalawe Reservoir: Farmers mark 17th day of Satyagraha, demand compensation from govt

Railway operations on main line disrupted after train collides with container truck

Railway operations on main line disrupted after train collides with container truck