Four including 3-year-old injured after three-wheeler topples down precipice

Four persons, including a three-year-old child, were reportedly injured after a three-wheeler toppled down a 100-foot precipice in Maskeliya.

Accordingly, the four injured persons, who are currently receiving treatment at the Dickoya District Base Hospital, have been identified as members of the same family, police stated.

They were initially admitted to the Maskeliya Divisional Hospital, however, were later transferred on account of having been critically injured in the accident.

The accident took place at 03:00 a.m. today (09 August), along the Norton Bridge main road in Hapugasthenna, Maskeliya, after the driver of the three-wheeler had lost control of the vehicle, according to police.