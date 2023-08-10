Registration of Sri Lanka Automobile Association suspended

A Gazette Extraordinary has been published suspending the registration of Sri Lanka Automobile Association.

The communiqué was issued on Wednesday (Aug. 09) by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe.

Meanwhile, a temporary seven-member committee has been appointed to overlook the functions of the association.

Mr. Mahesh Gammanpila, a senior public administrative official, has been appointed as Chairman of the said committee while Major General (Retd) Indunil Ranasinghe and Pubudu Wickrama have been appointed as Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

Other committee members include Rameesh Mahamur, Nishan Weerasuriya, Champika Amarasekara and Sajad Suhair.

Further, the Sports Minister has authorized Dr. Shemal Fernando, the Director-General of Sports, to convene a special general meeting of the Automobile Association to appoint an election committee.

The elections of the association will accordingly be called through this election committee under the supervision of the Director-General of Sports.