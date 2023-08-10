SC deems Ayurveda Amendment Bill inconsistent with Constitution

SC deems Ayurveda Amendment Bill inconsistent with Constitution

August 10, 2023   11:48 am

As per the determination of the Supreme Court, the Ayurveda Amendment Bill has been deemed inconsistent with the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Informing the Parliament of the Supreme Court’s determination in this regard during today’s (10 Aug) parliamentary session, Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse stated that certain clauses of the legislation are inconsistent with the Constitution.

Thus, he stated that the Bill should be passed with a special majority and a referendum.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Expert committee report on recent hospital deaths handed over to Health Minister

Expert committee report on recent hospital deaths handed over to Health Minister

President Ranil asks parties to submit proposals for 13th Amendment (English)

President Ranil asks parties to submit proposals for 13th Amendment (English)

Train services on Main Line limited to single track; further delays expected (English)

Train services on Main Line limited to single track; further delays expected (English)

SRR to be reduced on all deposits at LCBs - Central (English)

SRR to be reduced on all deposits at LCBs - Central (English)

President Ranil asks parties to submit proposals for 13th Amendment

President Ranil asks parties to submit proposals for 13th Amendment

Couple arrested after newborn found dead near ditch in Kelanimulla

Couple arrested after newborn found dead near ditch in Kelanimulla

Court calls for further investigations into child's post-kidney surgery death at LRH

Court calls for further investigations into child's post-kidney surgery death at LRH