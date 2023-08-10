SC deems Ayurveda Amendment Bill inconsistent with Constitution
August 10, 2023 11:48 am
As per the determination of the Supreme Court, the Ayurveda Amendment Bill has been deemed inconsistent with the Constitution of Sri Lanka.
Informing the Parliament of the Supreme Court’s determination in this regard during today’s (10 Aug) parliamentary session, Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse stated that certain clauses of the legislation are inconsistent with the Constitution.
Thus, he stated that the Bill should be passed with a special majority and a referendum.