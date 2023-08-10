Radiology services at govt hospitals on verge of collapse?

Government Radiological Technologists Association (GRTA) has warned that there is a possible risk of testing services such as CT scans, MRIs and PET scans at government hospitals are on the verge of collapse within the next few months.

President of the association Chanaka Dharmawickrema emphasized that the ongoing shortage of radiological technologists has made the provision of these services problematic.

Furthermore, he alleged that although the Ministry of Health was informed regarding the matter, they have not taken steps to recruit new officers yet.

“Over the next few months, CT scanning, MRIs, PET scanning and radiology services at operating rooms, catheterization units at cardiology departments in the government hospital system may collapse.”

“At present, the services are being carried out with a shortage of around 40% of employees”, he added.

Commenting further, Dharmawickrema said there is a trend of nearly 3-4 radiology technologists emigrating monthly.

“At present, the radiological services at Eheliyagoda Hospital have completely collapsed. The reason is that the only radiological technologist who worked at the hospital has gone abroad a few months ago”, he said.

“We have been informing the ministry of this issue for several months, but haven’t received any response yet.”