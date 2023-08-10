Radiology services at govt hospitals on verge of collapse?

Radiology services at govt hospitals on verge of collapse?

August 10, 2023   11:51 am

Government Radiological Technologists Association (GRTA) has warned that there is a possible risk of testing services such as CT scans, MRIs and PET scans at government hospitals are on the verge of collapse within the next few months.

President of the association Chanaka Dharmawickrema emphasized that the ongoing shortage of radiological technologists has made the provision of these services problematic.

Furthermore, he alleged that although the Ministry of Health was informed regarding the matter, they have not taken steps to recruit new officers yet.

“Over the next few months, CT scanning, MRIs, PET scanning and radiology services at operating rooms, catheterization units at cardiology departments in the government hospital system may collapse.”

“At present, the services are being carried out with a shortage of around 40% of employees”, he added.

Commenting further, Dharmawickrema said there is a trend of nearly 3-4 radiology technologists emigrating monthly.

“At present, the radiological services at Eheliyagoda Hospital have completely collapsed. The reason is that the only radiological technologist who worked at the hospital has gone abroad a few months ago”, he said.

“We have been informing the ministry of this issue for several months, but haven’t received any response yet.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.10

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Expert committee report on recent hospital deaths handed over to Health Minister

Expert committee report on recent hospital deaths handed over to Health Minister

President Ranil asks parties to submit proposals for 13th Amendment (English)

President Ranil asks parties to submit proposals for 13th Amendment (English)

Train services on Main Line limited to single track; further delays expected (English)

Train services on Main Line limited to single track; further delays expected (English)

SRR to be reduced on all deposits at LCBs - Central (English)

SRR to be reduced on all deposits at LCBs - Central (English)

President Ranil asks parties to submit proposals for 13th Amendment

President Ranil asks parties to submit proposals for 13th Amendment

Couple arrested after newborn found dead near ditch in Kelanimulla

Couple arrested after newborn found dead near ditch in Kelanimulla