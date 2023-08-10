FFSL elections to be held in September

FFSL elections to be held in September

August 10, 2023   12:35 pm

Elections of the Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) are scheduled to be held on 19 September, thereby allowing Sri Lanka to participate in the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifiers.

Last month, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) approved and included “Sri Lanka” in the official World Cup draw on the strict condition that the FFSL conduct its election at least 10 days prior to the World Cup match scheduled for 12 and 17 October.

Meanwhile, on 25 July, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Roshan Ranasinghe appointed a three-member committee to call for, and hold the FFSL elections.

