Court issues another order against IUSF protest planned in Colombo

The Maligakanda Magistrate has issued an order preventing a protest march planned by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) in Colombo today (Aug. 10).

The court order bars the IUSF convenor Madushan Chandrajith and 08 other members of the federation from entering or marching in protest on along Deans Road, Kularatna Mawatha, T.B. Jayah Mawatha and Technical Junction and other nearby areas, inconveniencing the members of the public.

This is the second court order issued against the protest march planned by the IUSF today.

As per first court order, issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate against 09 IUSF members including its convenor, prohibits them from entering the Presidential Secretariat, President’s House, the Prime Minister’s Office, Galle Face Green and several other nearby locations.

The magistrate, barring the protesters from inconveniencing the public officers on duty as well as the members of the public, ordered them to engage in a peaceful demonstration.