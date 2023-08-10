Man attacked for advising against dangerous motorcycle stunts at funeral procession

A father-of-three, who had advised a group of youths against performing stunts on motorcycles at the funeral procession of a young man who had died in a motorcycle accident, has been attacked with helmets in the Wadduwa area yesterday (Aug 09).

The final rites of the 19-year-old who was killed in a motorcycle accident were performed at the Weragama Public Cemetery in Wadduwa last evening.

A group of young people who arrived on at least 30 motorcycles had performed dangerous one-wheel stunts, claiming that they intended to pay their last respects to their deceased youth.

At the time, a father-of-three in question had advised them not to do so, and the group of nearly 30 youths had attacked him with safety helmets.

Several people in the area had managed to rescue him, the eyewitnesses of the incident said.

Wadduwa Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.