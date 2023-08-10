Power cuts likely at Badulla Hospital as electricity bill amounts to Rs. 70mn

Power cuts likely at Badulla Hospital as electricity bill amounts to Rs. 70mn

August 10, 2023   03:23 pm

Authorities at the Badulla Central Hospital have raised concerns over potentially implementing a complete power outage within the hospital, owing to its high electricity bills.

Accordingly, it has been confirmed that power had been shut down at the nurses’ training centre, doctors’ headquarters and the nurses’ hostel on Wednesday (09 Aug).

Meanwhile, the hospital’s electricity bill reportedly stands at a staggering total of Rs. 70 million.

