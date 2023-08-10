Police fire water cannons at IUSF protesters

Police have fired water cannons in an attempt to disperse a protest march staged by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) in Kirulapone.

Meanwhile, police also used water cannons to disperse another IUSF protest march near the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo.

Earlier today (10 Aug), two court orders were issued preventing IUSF convenor Madushan Chandrajith and eight others from entering several areas in Colombo.

The relevant orders were issued by the Colombo Fort and Maligakanda Magistrate’s Courts, preventing the group from entering or marching in protest on along Deans Road, Kularatna Mawatha, T.B. Jayah Mawatha, Technical Junction, the Presidential Secretariat, President’s House, the Prime Minister’s Office, Galle Face Green and several other nearby locations.