Israeli airline Arkia to launch direct flights to Sri Lanka in Oct.

Israeli airline Arkia to launch direct flights to Sri Lanka in Oct.

August 10, 2023   04:06 pm

Israeli airline Arkia has announced its plans to launch direct flights between Tel Aviv and Colombo, starting from October 31, foreign media reported.

Reportedly, the direct flights are planned to depart Israel on Tuesdays, while flights from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake take off for Tel Aviv on Wednesdays.

Waruna Wilpatha, former ambassador of Sri Lanka to Israel, has told JNS, an Israeli newspaper, that he is pleased to see a project he initiated is coming to fruition.

He stressed that it was next to impossible to promote tourism and increase trade between the two countries without direct air connectivity.

The former Sri Lankan envoy further stated that he had worked tirelessly to initiate direct flights between Israel and Sri Lanka during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and he was hoping to have them in place by October 2022 during the peak tourist season.

Wilpatha, who was the Sri Lankan diplomat in Israel from 2019 until last February, told JNS that approximately 6,000 Sri Lankans live in Israel, with the majority of them working as caregivers for the elderly.

Earlier this year, a special discussion regarding the commencement of direct passenger flights from Tel Aviv in Israel to Katunayake was held between the two nations at the Ministry of Ports Shipping & Aviation under the patronage of Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.

Representatives from the civil aviation authorities of Israel and Sri Lanka including Israel’s Air Transport Division Senior Director were in attendance. At this discussion, the officials agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to inaugurate direct flights between Tel Aviv and Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Farmers in Anamaduwa also at risk of suffering crop losses due to drought

Farmers in Anamaduwa also at risk of suffering crop losses due to drought

Farmers in Anamaduwa also at risk of suffering crop losses due to drought

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.10

Ada Derana conducts media workshop for 09 schools in Colombo

Ada Derana conducts media workshop for 09 schools in Colombo

Good news of the day: Drug addict gets on the right path after rehabilitation

Good news of the day: Drug addict gets on the right path after rehabilitation

Residents of Chelsiwatta in Bandarawela inconvenienced without drinking water

Residents of Chelsiwatta in Bandarawela inconvenienced without drinking water

Compared to last year, we have hopes for country's future - President

Compared to last year, we have hopes for country's future - President

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Expert committee report on recent hospital deaths handed over to Health Minister

Expert committee report on recent hospital deaths handed over to Health Minister