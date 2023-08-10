Sri Lanka to establish task force for agricultural modernization

Sri Lanka to establish task force for agricultural modernization

August 10, 2023   07:12 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said a task force for agricultural modernization, inclusive of government and private sector representatives, will soon merge Agriculture, Plantations, Irrigation and Mahaweli Development ministries. 

He stated that this unification, along with resources from nine provincial councils, aims to efficiently tackle agriculture-related issues, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

