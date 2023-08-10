Public Security Minister discusses 13A with TNA MPs

Minister of Public Secuirty Tiran Alles, on Thursday (10 Aug), met with representatives of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) for a discussion focusing on the 13th Amendment of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the discussion had specifically focused on the matters of police powers, and the devolution of powers as proposed under the constitutional amendment.

Speaking on matters concerning the devolution of powers, the TNA MPs highlighted that power devolution was successfully carried out in India and England, and thus urged that similar procedures be carried out in Sri Lanka as well.

Responding to their requests, however, Minister Alles emphasised that albeit the devolution of powers having been successfully carried out in England recently, the social and political cultures of England vary vastly to those in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the TNA representatives also brought up the recent increase in the number of crimes and drug-related offences being reported in the Northern Province, to which Minster Alles requested that they submit any information in this regard to the special police committee appointed to probe the matter.