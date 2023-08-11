Fairly heavy showers above 50mm expected in some areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts in the evening or at night, the Meteorology Department says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely in some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Meanwhile, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed will increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil. Wind speed is likely to increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the Island may be moderate.