Lawyer ordered to be disqualified for fabricating a deed

August 11, 2023   11:12 am

A lawyer who was found guilty of violating the Notaries Ordinance by forging a deed has been disqualified by the Supreme Court.

The ruling was delivered by the Supreme Court judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Justice S. Thurairaja and Mahinda Samayawardena.

The Supreme Court conducted a hearing against the lawyer in question after the Central Province High Court registrar filed a complaint in this regard.

Accordingly, charges were laid against the lawyer, accusing him of committing an offence under the Notaries Ordinance by preparing a fake deed on February 05, 1999.

Following a lengthy hearing, the Supreme Court bench ordered to remove the name of the accused from the lawyers directory as the charges laid against him were proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

