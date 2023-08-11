CBEU raises concerns over concealment of report on irregularities in state banks

The Ceylon Bank Employees Union (CBEU) has raised concerns over the concealment of the report compiled by the committee appointed to probe the irregularities within state banks.

Accordingly, CBEU Chairman Channa Dissanayake stated that as a result of the non-publication of the report, the corruption and fraud taking place within state banks remain undisclosed.

He further noted that despite having made requests that a forensic audit be conducted into the operations of the Bank of Ceylon (BOC), no such probe has commenced yet.

Dissanayake made these remarks at a media briefing held in Colombo on Friday (11 Aug).

Meanwhile, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lank (CBSL) Dharmasri Kumaratunge urged the public to refrain from having undue fears over conducting financial transactions via new payment instruments.