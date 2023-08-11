New Director General appointed to TRCSL

August 11, 2023   03:32 pm

Madushanka Dissanayake has been appointed as the new Director of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Sri Lanka (TRCSL).

Accordingly, the relevant appointment was made on Friday (11 Aug) by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Technology.

Dissanayake has obtained a postgraduate degree in Information Technology Systems Management from the University of Melbourne, Australia.
He also holds a postgraduate degree in public management from the University of Colombo, a degree in computer systems and networking from the Curtin University of Technology, Australia, and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Open University of Sri Lanka.

An officer with many years of experience in the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, Dissanayake has held many senior positions in several government institutions such as the Ministry of State Security, the Ministry of Law and Order, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Parliament of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Justice.

