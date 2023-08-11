Petition against proposed reduction of EPF interest rates dismissed

Petition against proposed reduction of EPF interest rates dismissed

August 11, 2023   05:17 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday (11 Aug) dismissed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed claiming that the government’s recent decision to reduce the interest rates paid when investing the funds of the EPF in treasury bills and bonds is a violation of fundamental rights.

The relevant order was issued by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Vijith Malalgoda, Gamini Amarasekera and Janak de Silva.

The petition in question was filed by financial analyst and EPF member, Chathuranga Abeysinghe, claiming that the decision to reduce the interest rates paid when investing the funds of the EPF in treasury bills and bonds to 9% is a violation of fundamental rights of those who are members of the EPF.

Accordingly, the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and its members, the CBSL Governor and the Attorney General have been named as respondents.

On 07 August, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal to amend the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Act to maintain a minimum of 9% annual interest rate within the next four years.

The resolution was submitted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, to take all required measures to amend the EPF Act No. 15 of 1958, ordering that the minimum annual interest rate on the contribution within the next four years, from 2023 -2026, should at least be 9%.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka aims for FTAs with ASEAN countries - President Ranil

Sri Lanka aims for FTAs with ASEAN countries - President Ranil

Sri Lanka aims for FTAs with ASEAN countries - President Ranil

We must safeguard our banking system, and postpone Parate execution - Sajith

We must safeguard our banking system, and postpone Parate execution - Sajith

02 dead, 12 hospitalised after leptospirosis infections surge in Kurunegala

02 dead, 12 hospitalised after leptospirosis infections surge in Kurunegala

Wildlife authorities say tusker 'Agbo' suffering from septicemia after gunshot wounds

Wildlife authorities say tusker 'Agbo' suffering from septicemia after gunshot wounds

NPP leader Anura Kumara challenges Speaker's decision in Parliament

NPP leader Anura Kumara challenges Speaker's decision in Parliament

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.11

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.11

NMRA withholds use of five drugs inclduing two imported under Indian credit line (English)

NMRA withholds use of five drugs inclduing two imported under Indian credit line (English)

Farmers call off Satyagraha campaign demanding water for cultivation

Farmers call off Satyagraha campaign demanding water for cultivation