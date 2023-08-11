Bus accident in Türkiye leaves at least 27 Sri Lankans injured

Bus accident in Türkiye leaves at least 27 Sri Lankans injured

August 11, 2023   10:56 pm

A tragic bus accident in Türkiye has left at least 27 Sri Lankans injured, Ada Derana learns.

According to reports, a bus transporting a group of 39 Sri Lankans had toppled down a 6-meter precipice in the Turkish district of Eyüpsultan in Istanbul, leaving 27 people injured.

The group of Sri Lankans, who were working on a development project at the Istanbul airport, had been returning home in the shuttle bus after ending the work shift.

The bus had veered off the road and fallen down the precipice as its driver, a Turkish national, had lost of control of the vehicle.

Speaking on the accident, Eyüpsultan district governor said no lives were lost in the crash and that the condition of the injured was not critical.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Türkiye has dispatched an official representative to ensure the well-being of the injured Sri Lankan nationals.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CEB to install transmission line linking national grid with Southern Province as land dispute settled (English)

CEB to install transmission line linking national grid with Southern Province as land dispute settled (English)

CEB to install transmission line linking national grid with Southern Province as land dispute settled (English)

Tourism Minister underscores need to promote Sri Lanka as a diving destination (English)

Tourism Minister underscores need to promote Sri Lanka as a diving destination (English)

Reason for Udawalawe-Samanalawewa water issue brought to light at COPE (English)

Reason for Udawalawe-Samanalawewa water issue brought to light at COPE (English)

President unveils ambitious plans for agricultural modernization (English)

President unveils ambitious plans for agricultural modernization (English)

Owners allow CEB to install transmission lines through private land, forgo compensation

Owners allow CEB to install transmission lines through private land, forgo compensation

Court issues foreign travel ban on top brass of MTFE SL Group

Court issues foreign travel ban on top brass of MTFE SL Group

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.11

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.11