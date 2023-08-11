Bus accident in Türkiye leaves at least 27 Sri Lankans injured

A tragic bus accident in Türkiye has left at least 27 Sri Lankans injured, Ada Derana learns.

According to reports, a bus transporting a group of 39 Sri Lankans had toppled down a 6-meter precipice in the Turkish district of Eyüpsultan in Istanbul, leaving 27 people injured.

The group of Sri Lankans, who were working on a development project at the Istanbul airport, had been returning home in the shuttle bus after ending the work shift.

The bus had veered off the road and fallen down the precipice as its driver, a Turkish national, had lost of control of the vehicle.

Speaking on the accident, Eyüpsultan district governor said no lives were lost in the crash and that the condition of the injured was not critical.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Türkiye has dispatched an official representative to ensure the well-being of the injured Sri Lankan nationals.