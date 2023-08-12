Several spells of showers possible in several areas today

Several spells of showers can be expected in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva and Northern provinces during the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

Wind speed may increase up to 45kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be rough at times.