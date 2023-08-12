Direct job opportunities for Sri Lankan skilled migrant workers in Russia

August 12, 2023   07:43 am

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow says it has initiated direct employment opportunities for Sri Lankan skilled migrant workers in the Russian Federation for the first time in the history.

The employment opportunities are provided in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Agency (SLFEA), a fully state-owned organization in Sri Lanka.

Under this initiative, the first group consisting of 58 seamstresses arrived in the Russian Federation on August 02, 2023, to be employed at two renowned textile manufacturing plants located in Nizhny Novgorod region.

The embassy has facilitated the said employers to enter into agreements with the SLFEA to recruit these 58 seamstresses without the involvement of intermediate agencies.

The embassy said discussions are underway in a progressive manner with the regional government authorities in Nizhny Novgorod to make 700 more employment opportunities available for Sri Lankan skilled seamstresses.

Moreover, the embassy, in liaison with relevant authorities, is in the process of devising a mechanism in order to create more employment opportunities for Sri Lankan skilled migrant workers in the Russian Federation and other countries of accreditation, under a number of technical categories.

