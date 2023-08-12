Reading out charges to 24 accused in Easter attacks concludes

The reading of the charges filed against Naufer Mawlawi and 23 others over the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks concluded at the Colombo High Court on Friday (Aug. 11).

The charges were read out before a three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court, comprising Justices Damith Thotawatte, Amal Ranaraja and Navaratne Marasinghe, in the presence of the defendants.

The Attorney General filed a case against 24 defendants including Naufer Mawlawi, Sajid Mawlawi, Mohammed Milhan, Sadiq Abdullah, Adam Lebbe, Mohammed Sanasdeen and Mohammed Rizwan, over 23,270 charges including aiding, abetting and conspiring the 2019 terror attack.

The charges filed under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) include conspiring to murder, aiding and abetting, collecting arms and ammunition and attempted murder.

The next hearing of the case has been fixed for October 10.

Meanwhile, summons were issued to former CID Director, DIG P. Ampawila to appear before the court on that date.