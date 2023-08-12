Shooting in Negombo leaves young man injured

Shooting in Negombo leaves young man injured

August 12, 2023   10:42 am

A shooting reported in Lellama, Negombo this morning (12 Aug), has left one individual wounded.

According to police, two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at a 25-year-old.

The injured youth, identified as a resident of Pitipana area, has been rushed to the Negombo Hospital for medical care.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained. Dungalpitiya Police has initiated an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

