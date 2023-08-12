Local eggs to be sold at Rs. 35?

The Sri Lanka Association of Animal Production says local eggs can be sold at Rs. 35 if the government permits the importation of maize.

The president of the association Ajith Gunasekara pointed out that egg sales have boosted after the government lifted the maximum retail price (MRP).

Gunasekara also mentioned that steps have been taken to sell a kilogram of frozen chicken at a price of Rs. 1,250.

On April 19 this year, the CAA published a special gazette notification stipulating that a white egg be sold at Rs. 44 and a brown egg at Rs. 46. Further, the maximum price for 1kg of white eggs had been set at Rs. 880 while the maximum price for 1kg of brown eggs was set at Rs. 920.

However, The price cap on eggs was removed by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), with effect from July 26.

The price controls had proven ineffective, as the shortage of eggs prevailed in the market while the vendors continued to sell eggs at higher rates at their discretion.

Meanwhile, eggs imported from India, which were previously only supplied to bakeries, are now being sold at Rs. 35 per egg at all Lanka Sathosa outlets and Rs. 40 per egg at supermarkets.