Local eggs to be sold at Rs. 35?

Local eggs to be sold at Rs. 35?

August 12, 2023   12:11 pm

The Sri Lanka Association of Animal Production says local eggs can be sold at Rs. 35 if the government permits the importation of maize.

The president of the association Ajith Gunasekara pointed out that egg sales have boosted after the government lifted the maximum retail price (MRP).

Gunasekara also mentioned that steps have been taken to sell a kilogram of frozen chicken at a price of Rs. 1,250.

On April 19 this year, the CAA published a special gazette notification stipulating that a white egg be sold at Rs. 44 and a brown egg at Rs. 46. Further, the maximum price for 1kg of white eggs had been set at Rs. 880 while the maximum price for 1kg of brown eggs was set at Rs. 920.

However, The price cap on eggs was removed by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), with effect from July 26.

The price controls had proven ineffective, as the shortage of eggs prevailed in the market while the vendors continued to sell eggs at higher rates at their discretion.

Meanwhile, eggs imported from India, which were previously only supplied to bakeries, are now being sold at Rs. 35 per egg at all Lanka Sathosa outlets and Rs. 40 per egg at supermarkets.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

CEB to install transmission line linking national grid with Southern Province as land dispute settled (English)

CEB to install transmission line linking national grid with Southern Province as land dispute settled (English)

Tourism Minister underscores need to promote Sri Lanka as a diving destination (English)

Tourism Minister underscores need to promote Sri Lanka as a diving destination (English)

Reason for Udawalawe-Samanalawewa water issue brought to light at COPE (English)

Reason for Udawalawe-Samanalawewa water issue brought to light at COPE (English)

President unveils ambitious plans for agricultural modernization (English)

President unveils ambitious plans for agricultural modernization (English)

Owners allow CEB to install transmission lines through private land, forgo compensation

Owners allow CEB to install transmission lines through private land, forgo compensation

Court issues foreign travel ban on top brass of MTFE SL Group

Court issues foreign travel ban on top brass of MTFE SL Group

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm