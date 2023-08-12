PM Dinesh convenes meeting to discusses trade union issues

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has presided over a meeting of employers and employees at the Temple Trees on Friday (Aug. 11).

Issues faced by trade unions, the employers’ problems and the proposed draft bill have been discussed in detail at this meeting.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, trade union representatives have submitted their proposals to rectify some of the ambiguous clauses and have agreed to hold further discussions.

The Commissioner General of Labour, Employers’ Association, Sri Lanka Bar Association and trade union representatives were in attendance for this meeting.