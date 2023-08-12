Youth shot in Negombo succumbs to injuries

The youth, who was injured after being gunned down in Negombo this morning (Aug. 12), has succumbed to injuries, the police said.

Two unidentified gunmen, who had arrived on a motorcycle, had opened fire at a 25-year-old in Lellama, Negombo

The injured youth, identified as a resident of Pitipana area, was rushed to the Negombo Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Motive behind the shooting still remains unclear. Dungalpitiya Police has initiated an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.