India assures support to foster defence cooperation with SL further

August 12, 2023   04:24 pm

The newly appointed Deputy Indian High Commissioner in Colombo, Dr. Satyanjal Pandey has assured his fullest support in furthering defence cooperation between the two countries on Friday (Aug 11).

The new deputy high commissioner expressed these remarks while paying a courtesy call on the Sri Lankan Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne at the Defence Ministry.

The Indian envoy, who was accompanied by Defence Advisor Capt. Vikas Sood and Assistant Defence Advisor Lt. Col. Puneet Sushil, was extended a warm welcome by the Defence Secretary.

The two sides have held a cordial discussion pertaining to matters of mutual interest and bilateral importance.

The Defence Secretary, conveying his support from the Sri Lankan side, also extended best wishes to Dr. Pandey for his future endeavours.

Military Liaison Officer Brigadier Dhammika Welagedara was also present at this occasion.

