Foreign Ministry gives update on Sri Lankans involved in Istanbul bus accident

The group of Sri Lankan workers, who were involved in a bus accident in Türkiye on August 09, have received medical care and are recovering, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

A shuttle bus transporting Sri Lankan workers in had veered off the road and toppled down a 6-meter precipice in the Turkish district of Eyüpsultan in Istanbul.

At the time of the accident, they had been returning to their lodgings after finishing the work shift in a construction project at the Istanbul Airport.

According to the Foreign Ministry, out of the 29 Sri Lankans involved in the accident, 09 are currently undergoing treatment at three different hospitals in Istanbul. The remaining 20, who were being treated at hospitals, were meanwhile discharged on the same day.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ankara has been in constant contact both with the company that employed the Sri Lankans and the hospital authorities regarding the condition of the injured and has been providing necessary assistance, in coordination with the relevant company.

The embassy is also in contact with the Turkish Foreign Ministry regarding the investigation into the incident and providing necessary assistance to the affected Sri Lankans.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures in coordination with the embassy in Ankara to ensure the well-being and recovery of the affected Sri Lankans.