Sri Lanka is likely to receive the second tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) following the first review scheduled for September, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said.

Speaking to the media in this regard, Siyamabalapitiya stated that the first review is scheduled to be held for eight days, from 11 - 19 September, involving the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the Ministry of Finance and its Minister.

“We have faced this programme rather successfully. We had agreed on nine conditions required to be fulfilled before the review, and we have done that. The IMF can see that our government is committed to this programme”, he said.

Speaking on the second tranche of the USD 2.9 billion due to be received by Sri Lanka, the State Minister explained that USD 350 million is expected in the second tranche.

“I believe that we will receive these funds after the review in September”, he said.