Two Indians arrested for trying to leave Sri Lanka using fake passports

August 12, 2023   07:05 pm

Two Indian nationals were arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to leave the country using fake passports.

The duo was reportedly arrested by officials of the Border Control Unit of the Department of Immigration and Emigration stationed at the BIA.

According to police, the duo, aged 43 and 39, had arrived in Sri Lanka on tourist visa on 26 June, and had attempted to leave for the Netherlands by producing fake passports.

Thus, they were handed over to officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) attached to the BIA for further investigations.

