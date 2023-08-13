Sri Lanka to relax import restrictions on vehicles used for public transport
August 13, 2023 07:24 am
State Finance Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that a Gazette notification is expected to be issued this week relaxing restrictions on import of lorries, trucks and buses used for public transport.
However, regarding the import of other vehicles, financial analysts say that the import of other vehicles will be further delayed considering the existing foreign exchange reserves.
They also emphasize that the exchange rate of the US Dollar could rise once again through the acceleration of vehicle imports.