SLFP warns of potential democratic crisis due to 13A

Condemning all political decisions made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe with regard to the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, Senior Deputy Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa warned that Sri Lanka is heading towards a democratic crisis.

Also speaking on the President’s ongoing efforts towards the devolution of powers, MP Udaya Gammanpila explained that each time President Ranil Wickremesinghe lost his power, it was due to his attempts to devolve powers.

Despite these remarks, however, United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene stated that in order for the country to move forward, solutions need to be provided for certain issues faced by those in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

Meanwhile, speaking at a event held on Saturday (12 August) commemorating the 70th anniversary of the 1953 Hartal, MP Dullas Alahapperuma claimed that despite all the riots, protests and hartals that have taken place in Sri Lanka thus far, parties are yet to ‘learn their lessons’, adding that all sectors are currently in crisis.