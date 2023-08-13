Four persons critically injured after jeep collides with fuel bowser

Four persons critically injured after jeep collides with fuel bowser

August 13, 2023   11:17 am

Four persons have been admitted to the Dickoya Base Hospital after a jeep collided with a fuel bowser on the Hatton – Nuwara Eliya road last night (12 Aug).

A jeep plying towards Talawakele from Norwood had collided head-on with a fuel bowser travelling in the opposition direction, from Welimada to Kotagala, at the Dimbulapathana Junction along the Hatton – Nuwara Eliya road at around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, police reported.

The injured persons had been travelling in the jeep, according to police, and were admitted to the Dickoya Base Hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the accident.

They have been identified as residents of the Norwood area, aged between 20 and 30.

The driver of the jeep, who was also hospitalised, had reportedly been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, police said.

