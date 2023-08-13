State Minister says ideal time for investors to benefit from Sri Lankas future strategy

August 13, 2023   12:08 pm

According to State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe, the key pillars to Sri Lanka’s future strategy are a strong and sustainable economic policy implementation, a digital economy, a green economy and a highly competitive economy.

Addressing the ‘Invest Sri Lanka’ forum in Mumbai India on Friday (11 Aug), Semasinghe also stated that both, the government’s commitment and the public’s assistance in creating the environment necessary for this, remain vital to the country’s future strategy.

Speaking with regards to potential investors, the State Minister said, “As Sri Lanka positions itself to embark on rapid economic recovery, followed by sustainable, equitable growth, it is an ideal time for investors to position themselves to benefit, from this opportunity”.

