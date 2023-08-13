British tourist falls down 50-foot precipice in Ella

British tourist falls down 50-foot precipice in Ella

August 13, 2023   01:13 pm

A foreign national has reportedly fallen down a 50-foot precipice while climbing the Mini Adam’s Peak in Ella.

The incident was reported early this morning (13 Aug), in Bandarawela, Ella.

Accordingly, while the youth from the United Kingdom (UK) did not sustain critical injuries, he is believed to have broken his leg, and was subsequently admitted to the Diyatalawa Base Hospital.

The Ella Tourist Police, together with a group of three-wheeler drivers and employees of nearby hotels, had rushed the British tourist to hospital following the accident.

