Cuba and Sri Lanka examine ties of friendship and parliamentarians

Cuba and Sri Lanka examined bilateral ties, mainly at the legislative level, during a meeting between Tissa Vitarana, president of the Parliamentary Friendship Group, and the Cuban ambassador Andrés Marcelo González.

At the meeting, which took place at the Sri Lankan Parliament, the Cuban diplomat residing in Sri Lanka and concurrent in the Maldives conveyed a greeting from deputy Raydel Montesino, coordinator of the recently created counterpart group on the Caribbean island corresponding to the Tenth Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power. González also explained about the composition of the Cuban Legislature and the results of its last session.

Both discussed the willingness to continue developing the existing friendship ties between the two countries and legislative bodies.

In previous days, the representative of Cuba to Colombo held a meeting with G. Weerasinghe, general secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka (PCSL) and Wilfred Jayasinghe, member of the Central Committee of the PCSL and in charge of International Relations. During the meeting, topics of mutual interest were discussed, including solidarity with Cuba.

Source - PL

- Agencies