Public petition supporting no-confidence against Keheliya to be presented to Speaker

Public petition supporting no-confidence against Keheliya to be presented to Speaker

August 13, 2023   04:18 pm

A campaign was held in front of the Nawalapitiya District General Hospital on Sunday (13 Aug), seeking 10,000 signatures for a public petition against Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

Accordingly, the relevant campaign was initiated as a means of supporting the no-confidence motion brought against Rambukwella by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Thus, it is reported that once the required 10,000 signatures are collected, the public petition will be submitted to the Speaker of Parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.13

Prices of black pepper increase as rains affect harvest

Prices of black pepper increase as rains affect harvest

COPA instructs Civil Security Dept. to prepare framework to suit state budget

COPA instructs Civil Security Dept. to prepare framework to suit state budget

Mahaweli farmers demand for fertilizer price reduction

Mahaweli farmers demand for fertilizer price reduction

President addresses issues in Sri Lanka's gems and jewellery industry

President addresses issues in Sri Lanka's gems and jewellery industry

Import restrictions on vehicles used for public transport to be relaxed

Import restrictions on vehicles used for public transport to be relaxed

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.13

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.13