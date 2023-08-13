Public petition supporting no-confidence against Keheliya to be presented to Speaker

A campaign was held in front of the Nawalapitiya District General Hospital on Sunday (13 Aug), seeking 10,000 signatures for a public petition against Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

Accordingly, the relevant campaign was initiated as a means of supporting the no-confidence motion brought against Rambukwella by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Thus, it is reported that once the required 10,000 signatures are collected, the public petition will be submitted to the Speaker of Parliament.