NHDA and SLBFE to launch housing project for migrant workers

The National Housing Development Authority (NHDA) has launched a project, together with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBE), to construct houses for Sri Lankan nationals working abroad.

Accordingly, the houses will be constructed in one of three ways, NHDA reported, explaining that these constructions will be built either on a property owned by the migrant worker, or in the event they do not own such land, the house will be built on a piece of land owned by the state, outside of urban areas, while the third option is the establishment of an apartment complex.

The project, albeit being carried out by the NHDA, will be financed by the SLBFE.

A joint proposal is due to be presented before the Cabinet by the Minister of Urban Development and Housing Prasanna Ranatunga, and Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanyakkara.

Measures related to the project are already underway, however, with over 1,000 applications being received by the SLBFE thus far, in response to a survey conducted to assess the housing needs of migrant works, while the NHDA is also seeking information at the district-level in this regard.