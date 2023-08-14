Several injured in bus-lorry crash at Bambalapitiya

At least 07 passengers were injured and hospitalized following an accident involving a private bus and a lorry near Bullers Junction on Duplication Road in the Bambalapitiya Police Division in the early hours this morning (14).

Police said that a private bus traveling from Colombo to Kataragama had collided with a lorry coming from the direction of Thummulla and overturned on the road.

Around 15 passengers were in the bus at the time of the accident, while two females and five males who were injured have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

Investigations have revealed that the accident occurred due to the bus running a traffic light.

Bambalapitiya Police is conducting further investigations.