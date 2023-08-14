Person falls to death from building under construction at Wellawatte
August 14, 2023 08:07 am
An individual engaged in construction work at a multiple-storey building on Galle Road in Wellawatte has reportedly fallen to his death from the said building.
Police said that the worker had died after falling from the 08th floor of the building in question last evening (13).
The deceased has been identified as a 34-year-old resident of Karandagolla.
Wellawatte Police are conducting further investigations.