Person falls to death from building under construction at Wellawatte

Person falls to death from building under construction at Wellawatte

August 14, 2023   08:07 am

An individual engaged in construction work at a multiple-storey building on Galle Road in Wellawatte has reportedly fallen to his death from the said building.

Police said that the worker had died after falling from the 08th floor of the building in question last evening (13).

The deceased has been identified as a 34-year-old resident of Karandagolla.

Wellawatte Police are conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Agriculture Minister vows to take action against those responsible for lack of water for farmers (English)

Agriculture Minister vows to take action against those responsible for lack of water for farmers (English)

Agriculture Minister vows to take action against those responsible for lack of water for farmers (English)

President receives tax policy recommendations for gem and jewellery industry (English)

President receives tax policy recommendations for gem and jewellery industry (English)

LKI Foreign Policy Forum launched coinciding with 18th death anniversary of Lakshman Kadirgamar (English)

LKI Foreign Policy Forum launched coinciding with 18th death anniversary of Lakshman Kadirgamar (English)

Sri Lanka to relax import restrictions on vehicles used for public transport (English)

Sri Lanka to relax import restrictions on vehicles used for public transport (English)

Import restrictions to be relaxed for vehicles used for public transport

Import restrictions to be relaxed for vehicles used for public transport

120 specialist doctors left country without permission after state-sponsored scholarships

120 specialist doctors left country without permission after state-sponsored scholarships

Relatives of patient who died at Gampaha Hospital claim it was 'silent murder'

Relatives of patient who died at Gampaha Hospital claim it was 'silent murder'

Parents claim nurse' s carelessness resulted in death of newborn at Anuradhapura Hospital

Parents claim nurse' s carelessness resulted in death of newborn at Anuradhapura Hospital