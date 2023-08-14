Ven. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero calls for presidential election prior to 13A implementation

Ven. Prof. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero has highlighted that a presidential election must first be held, prior to the implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

Accordingly, the Chief Incumbent of the Sunethra Devi Pririvena in Peipilyana explained that prior to the implementation of the constitutional amendment, the mandate of the people must first be obtained.

“Announce a presidential election, and ask the people for the power to implement the 13th Amendment, in full. If they are ready to give him the power for that, only then does he have the right to implement it”, he said, emphasisng that currently, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has no such right with the existing mandate.

He further explained that the current government does not have any such mandate, as they received their positions not through an election, but with the help of those who supported former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Ven. Prof. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero made these remarks while attending a religious ceremony in Colombo.