37-year-old hacked to death over suspected dispute with drug dealer

August 14, 2023   12:33 pm

A 37-year-old was found hacked to death inside a house in the Dodangoda area early this morning (14 Aug), according to police.

The deceased has been identified as Matara Arachchige Dimuth Chamika, a father-of-one residing in the Dolelanda area in Dodangoda.

He had reportedly been murdered while staying at his wife’s parents’ house, due to ongoing repairs at their own residence in Dolelanda, police reported.

The incident took place at 02:30 a.m. today, when a group of people had broken into the house, and attacked the deceased with sharp weapons, critically injuring him.

The victim was then rushed to the Nagoda Teaching Hospital in Kalutara, however had succumbed to his injuries shortly after, hospital sources said.

The attack is suspected to have taken place owing to a dispute between the deceased and an ill-famed drug dealer in the Matugama area.

Accordingly, while the group of assailants have been identified as associates of the said drug dealer, police stated that efforts are underway to arrest them after they had reportedly fled the area.

Speaking on the matter, a senior police officer revealed that the deceased had been a close associate of the drug dealer in question. 

However, the duo’s relationship had gone foul for nearly a year now, during which the deceased along with several others had reportedly attacked one of the drug dealer’s associates, after breaking into his house. 

He further stated that the said individual is also believed to be amongst those who had attacked Chamika.

Further investigations into the murder and the arrest of the group of attackers are being carried out by the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) Unit of the Kalutara Police.

