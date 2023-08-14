Three arrested over attack on Galle Prison officer

The Homicide and Organised Crimes Division of the Sri Lanka Police has arrested three persons over the recent assault of a prison officer attached to the Galle Prison.

Accordingly, a three-wheeler and a motorcycle used for the attack have also been seized following the arrests on Sunday (13 Aug), police said.

The arrestees, aged between 19 and 30, were arrested in Weligama, Midigama and Ahangama and are due to be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (14 Aug).

On 05 August, a group of 10 persons had attacked a prison officer of the Galle Prison while he was travelling back home in a bus.

The masked attackers had reportedly boarded the bus from the Weligama halt with firearms, and attacked the 43-year-old prison officer.