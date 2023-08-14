Overseas travel ban imposed on ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra

Overseas travel ban imposed on ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra

August 14, 2023   01:56 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court on Monday (14 Aug) imposed an overseas travel ban on former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake.

Yesterday (13 Aug), the Attorney General’s Department instructed the Special Investigations Unit of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to file criminal charges against the former national team player for alleged match-fixing, as sufficient evidence has been gathered to support the charges.

The 38-year-old had allegedly approached two cricketers participating in the first edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020 via phone calls from Dubai, instigating them to ‘fix’ matches during the tournament.

The Lanka Premier League was held from November 27 to December 17, 2020 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

In 2020, a media report had alleged that the 38-year-old had contacted two cricketers participating in the first edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020 instigating them into corrupt practices in the inaugural LPL tournament, through phone calls made from Dubai. 

The former Sri Lanka off-spinner however had refuted the allegations while claiming that they were attempts to defame and slander him. He vehemently denied any connection to him over the allegations.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.14

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.14

Agriculture Minister vows to take action against those responsible for lack of water for farmers (English)

Agriculture Minister vows to take action against those responsible for lack of water for farmers (English)

President receives tax policy recommendations for gem and jewellery industry (English)

President receives tax policy recommendations for gem and jewellery industry (English)

LKI Foreign Policy Forum launched coinciding with 18th death anniversary of Lakshman Kadirgamar (English)

LKI Foreign Policy Forum launched coinciding with 18th death anniversary of Lakshman Kadirgamar (English)

Sri Lanka to relax import restrictions on vehicles used for public transport (English)

Sri Lanka to relax import restrictions on vehicles used for public transport (English)

Import restrictions to be relaxed for vehicles used for public transport

Import restrictions to be relaxed for vehicles used for public transport

120 specialist doctors left country without permission after state-sponsored scholarships

120 specialist doctors left country without permission after state-sponsored scholarships