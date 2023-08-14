Overseas travel ban imposed on ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court on Monday (14 Aug) imposed an overseas travel ban on former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake.

Yesterday (13 Aug), the Attorney General’s Department instructed the Special Investigations Unit of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to file criminal charges against the former national team player for alleged match-fixing, as sufficient evidence has been gathered to support the charges.

The 38-year-old had allegedly approached two cricketers participating in the first edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020 via phone calls from Dubai, instigating them to ‘fix’ matches during the tournament.

The Lanka Premier League was held from November 27 to December 17, 2020 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

In 2020, a media report had alleged that the 38-year-old had contacted two cricketers participating in the first edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020 instigating them into corrupt practices in the inaugural LPL tournament, through phone calls made from Dubai.

The former Sri Lanka off-spinner however had refuted the allegations while claiming that they were attempts to defame and slander him. He vehemently denied any connection to him over the allegations.